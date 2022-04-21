During the pandemic, Dasa, an integrated health network, reinforced its ESG strategy by donating R$78 million to initiatives with a positive social impact. Highlight for two. Resources for Genov, the largest private SARS-CoV-2 sample sequencing bank that confirmed the first two cases in Brazil of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 (or “Alfa”), in addition to the P.1 variant, called “ Gamma Plus”.

And for the Emergency Diagnostic Center, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, to process Covid-19 detection RT-PCR tests for the Unified Health System (SUS). “Social is where Dasa will be able to be more transformational”, said Fábio Cunha, Legal Director, Compliance, Government Relations and ESG of the company.

(Note published in issue 1270 of Revista Dinheiro)