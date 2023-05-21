For years it has been believed that as women age and approach middle age and menopause, lose interest in sex. However, a hopeful outlook has emerged for the females at this stage after a research has debunked that myth.

It turns out that for a long time it was believed that women after the age of 40 began to have a deterioration in their sexual appetite, and that they felt less and less interested in relating to their partner in this way. Notwithstanding the Holly Thomasone of the main authors of the study managed to verify that things do not happen that way.

Study disproves myth that women lose interest in sex as they age

Thomas presented the study result in September 2020 at an annual meeting with the North American Menopause Society. In that meeting he announced results that would end up demolish the myth of the loss of taste for sexual pleasure as one advances in age.

For 15 years, the specialist and a group of researchers analyzed a group of 3,200 women to find out if and how their sexual behavior changed, as well as what factors could intervene to reduce a woman’s sexual interest as she grew older. gets old.

About a quarter of women rate the sex as very important, regardless of age. The study showed that a substantial number of women still value sex highly, even as they age, and it’s not abnormal,” said Holly Thomas.

Among the important aspects that the specialist detailed so that the intimate relationship remains important between the couple is having to maintain a clear communication about sexuality with your partner, will be an important factor.

If women can talk to their partner and make sure they are having sex that is satisfying and pleasurable for them, then they are more likely to rate it as very important as they get older.”

Without a doubt, this information paints a positive and encouraging picture for women who believed that all would experience little or no sexual desire as their age increased. Well, it is understood that approximately a quarter have shown a favorable result.

In this regard, the medical director of the North American Menopause Society, Dr. Stephanie Faubion, points out that this type of research provides valuable information for health care providers, who can sometimes dismiss the decrease in a woman’s sexual desire as a natural part of the aging.

Why did that myth exist?

About why did this myth exist As it turns out, studies have previously suggested that women’s sexual interest declines as they age, but women’s health professionals say this is not true for their patients.

And it is that a woman’s sexual desire had only been examined at specific moments and compared with similar moments, so it was difficult to detect individual variables such as those that the new study led by Dr. Holly Thomas has found.

The 2020 analysis highlights that a different approach was able to track the trajectory of a woman’s sexual desire over time. Three distinct patterns were found in the importance women attached to sex.

About a quarter of women valued sex less during their midlife years, but another quarter said the opposite, considering the sex as very important in the ages of 40, 50 and 60 years.

What factors can affect or preserve a woman’s sexual interest?

The analysis headed by Dr. Holly Thomas highlights that women who highly valued sex shared characteristics such as having further education, minor depression and one more positive prior sexual satisfaction.

Instead factors such as hormonal changes, medical conditions, emotional and psychological componentsas well as the partner influence and social norms, can affect a woman’s sexual interest.

This analysis makes clear the importance of communication with the couple, the importance of being well and satisfied with the intimate relationships that are maintained, as well as staying informed with health care providers about concerns about their sexual health in the case of not being among the percentage that does not see itself so favored in the sexual part with age.