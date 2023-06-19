Italian researchers have discovered how a particular protein involved in Parkinson’s disease is able to determine a progressive cognitive decline similar to dementia. In a study conducted by the Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibbc) by the Irccs San Raffaele of Rome, by the Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (Tigem) and by the Catholic University of Rome, published in ‘Nature Parkinson’s disease NPJ’ the hypothesis was tested that the progression from the first memory disorders to dementia can be regulated by the brain site of origin of α-synucleinopathy, a disease associated with worsening neurological deficits and abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein protein in the nervous system.

Parkinson’s disease is known for motor disorders caused by the death of dopamine-producing neurons in the midbrain. However – reads a note – this pathology is often also associated with the appearance of hallucinations or memory defects, which can in some cases lead to the onset of dementia. The memory deficits that occur in Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies are associated with the accumulation of α-synuclein, a molecule normally present in the brain, but when it accumulates or clumps it can lead to the death of neurons, in particular of the neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motricity, emotional and cognitive processes.

However, not all early memory deficits turn into dementia: sometimes they disappear, sometimes they worsen, however always remaining limited to the domain of memory, while in other cases they degenerate into dementia, causing loss of function in all behavioral areas. Understanding the mechanisms that regulate these processes is therefore essential for understanding the nature and destiny of early cognitive symptoms, for their prognostic value in the onset of dementia and for promptly intervening with reparative therapeutic strategies.

“The brain works in such a way that different brain areas perform generally distinct behavioral functions; for example, the hippocampus is important for the formation of long-term memory, while the midbrain regulates all motor and motivational functions, thanks to the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Dementia implies impairment of most areas of the brain”, explains Elvira De Leonibus, researcher at the Cnr-Ibbc and Tigem, coordinator of the study.

“Using a mouse model in which it is possible to selectively increase the expression of the protein believed to cause cognitive symptoms, i.e. in specific areas of the brain, we observed that when α-synucleinopathy originates in the hippocampus – explains – causes the early onset of specific memory and synaptic defects; however, these cognitive symptoms remain stable for months and are not associated with neurodegeneration. Conversely, when α-synucleinopathy originates in the midbrain it causes early sensorimotor deficits, followed months later, by a late onset of hippocampus-dependent memory deficits, thus revealing a pattern of generalized behavioral impairment, similar to that of human dementia.

The results obtained therefore provide important functional evidence: “The research conducted demonstrates that pathological α-synuclein initiated in different brain areas leads to the onset of different behavioral defects, with a different progression, depending on how closely the brain region is connected with the others. The more connected areas, such as the midbrain, could make it easier for the disease to be transmitted to other areas of the brain and, therefore, favor the loss, not of one, but of several brain functions, as occurs in dementia”, concludes the researcher.