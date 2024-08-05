Stefano Del Prato is the new president of the Menarini Foundation. “With his authority and experience, he will contribute to the mission of promoting and spreading medical-scientific knowledge throughout the world”, underlines Menarini in a note.

A global point of reference in the fight against diabetes, with a life spent serving the scientific community, Stefano Del Prato boasts a successful career. His studies focused on the physiopathology and research into innovative therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance have earned him the position of chairman of the European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes (EFSD) and president of numerous international societies and associations, including the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) and the Italian Society of Diabetology. He is currently the president of the European Diabetes Forum. In 2011, he was awarded the honor of Commander of the Order of the Italian Republic for scientific merit.

“I am very proud of the role of President of the Menarini Foundation that I am about to assume,” Del Prato said. “Proud because the Menarini Foundation, over the course of almost 50 years of activity, has become a point of reference for international scientific dialogue, certified as it is by a scientific committee that includes among its members personalities of the caliber of Louis J. Ignarro, Nobel Prize winner for Medicine in 1998. A challenge, this presidency, which has the objective of contributing to the further growth of the Foundation with a special focus on the new generations of researchers and doctors,” he emphasized. “I believe that the activities of the Foundation can offer a great opportunity to attract even more young people to the world of science by offering them a training ground for information, exchanges and networking, and I am convinced that the meeting between the experience of those who have already achieved important goals and the enthusiasm of those who are about to face new horizons are the key to the success of scientific research and the fastest way to implement new discoveries in clinical practice.”