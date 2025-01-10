A recent investigation by the organization Clean Label Project has revealed that, almost half of the protein powders analyzed, surpass considerably limits for contaminants such as cadmium and leadestablished by the California Proposition 65.

In depth

Specifically, powders of vegetable and organic origin present the highest levels of these heavy metals. According to everyone the datathe lead concentrations in these products are up to three times largerwhile the cadmium ones are double compared to non-organic products.

In parallel, chocolate flavored powders – very popular in this world – show particularly high pollution levelswith up to 110 times more cadmium and four times more lead than vanilla flavored products.

More details

To carry out this study, Clean Label Project has analyzed 160 products purchased directly from the best-selling brands, subjecting them to nearly 36,000 individual tests in an independent laboratory. Among other things, all analyzes have focused on detecting contaminants such as heavy metals, bisphenols and PFAS chemicals.

He 47% of the powders has far exceeded the Proposition 65 limits for lead, and the 21% has doubled these levels. The products further affected were those of plant and organic origin, with almost 80% of the samples exceeding the established limits.

To take into account

Instead, collagen and whey-based protein powders have shown lower levels of contamination, with only 26% and 28% of the samples, respectively, exceeding the limits. Fortunately, despite the worrying figures, there is positive news.

According to the association, the presence of bisphenols, chemical compounds associated with risks such as heart disease and cancerhas decreased significantly. In 2018, 55% of the products analyzed contained bisphenols, while in 2024, this figure has been reduced to only three of the 160 products evaluated.