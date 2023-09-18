Decipher the alterations of pancreatic cells in response to the inflammatory state typical of diabetes (both type 1 and 2) using for the first time a direct observation technique of molecules. This is the so-called ‘expansion microscopy’, a method that allows us to view the details of cellular organization at the scale of a billionth of a meter, the nanoscale, and which promises to become a tool for screening new drugs. The result was obtained at the Nest laboratory of the Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa by a team of researchers coordinated by Cardarelli.

It has been known for some time that during the onset of diabetic pathology, pancreatic cells undergo the inflammatory process caused by specific molecules, cytokines, released into circulation; a process that then contributes to generating suffering and death of pancreatic cells. The details of what happens to the structural organization of cells, however, have so far remained obscure. “We observed structural alterations of the cellular cytoskeleton, which constitutes the tracks on which insulin moves, morphological changes of the mitochondrion, which is the cellular energy factory, a decrease in the number of insulin granules and signs of oxidative stress – explains Cardarelli -. We can now imagine using the observed alterations as pharmacological targets for new molecules that can protect pancreatic cells from inflammation and its effects.”

The team involves researchers from the Scuola Normale Superiore and from the departmental hospital section of Endocrinology and metabolism of organ and cell transplants of the Aou Pisana, led by Piero Marchetti. The results will be presented to the scientific community during the annual congress of the European association for the study of diabetes (Easd) which will be held in Hamburg from 2-5 October and are published on Nature.com. The study is part of the ERC Consolidator ‘Captur3d’ project (Capturing the Physics of Life on 3D-Trafficking subcellular Nanosystems) of which Cardarelli is scientific director and which takes place at the Nest Laboratory (National Enterprise for nanoScience and nanoTechnology) directed by Fabio Beltram .