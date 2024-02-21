Within its strategic plan, the United Arab Emirates University supported five student research projects focusing on environmental sustainability, addressing Goal 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (climate action) and Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (clean and affordable energy), in cooperation with Symbiosis University. International in the Republic of India.

This comes as part of the UAEU's roadmap towards the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, and beyond (2023-2026), and the Year of Sustainability 2024 initiative.

Each research project consists of two students and a faculty member as a supervisor from each university, with a total of six members for each project, as three projects were funded for the College of Engineering, and two projects for the College of Information Technology.

Professor Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice President for Scientific Research, confirmed that these student projects are part of the international university’s efforts to build strategic partnerships, which would contribute to enhancing the university’s international reputation. These projects are also a commitment from the university to support existing scientific research. On international cooperation, and benefiting from the best international practices in education and scientific research, which in turn contributes to refining the skills of scientific research and constructive scientific discussion among university students.

He added that these research projects emerge from the Sustainable Development Goals Student Research Program, which was launched in 2022, and we are now in the third cycle, which focuses on international cooperation with major global universities.

Dr. Ahmed Murad indicated that the university gives priority to establishing strategic partnerships with international universities, especially in vital fields and sectors of national priority. He explained that, through its effective contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the United Arab Emirates University supports initiatives and projects that are in line with this ambitious vision, as research projects focus on applying artificial intelligence and machine learning in renewable energy, such as photovoltaic energy, wind energy, and energy capture. Carbon dioxide, carbon sequestration, etc. The duration of the project is eight months, and at the end of the project a research symposium will be held to present its results and develop these projects into an advanced stage of research work.