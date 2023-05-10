For decades, male mice have been the standard in experiments testing new drugs or examining wiring in the brain. Using female mice, which undergo a four to five day cycle of fluctuating ovarian hormones, was thought to be too complicated. Taking hormonal changes into account was considered too costly and cumbersome.

But the estrous cycle has little to do with the behavior of female mice, finds a new study that used machine-learning software to track the second-by-second behavior of animals exploring an open space. The male mice actually exhibited more erratic behavior than the females.

The study, published in Current Biology, challenges centuries-old stereotypes that kept females out of laboratory research — and, until the 1990s, excluded women from clinical trials.

The researchers used a cutting-edge tool called motion sequencing, developed in 2015. Sophisticated cameras mapped the animals’ movements in three dimensions, recording 30 frames per second. The artificial intelligence then identified brief — typically 300 milliseconds in duration — repeated behaviors, such as running and preening.

The cameras recorded how 16 male and 16 female mice explored an open space—a large bucket—for 20 minutes at a time over the course of 15 days. The estrous cycle of the females showed a very weak effect on their behavior.

The male mice exhibited more unpredictable behavior than the females. Hormones in male mice also fluctuate, changing over the course of the day. And male mice housed together establish a dominance hierarchy, with alpha males expressing more than 10 times more testosterone than submissives.

“So it could be that actually for 100 years we’ve had it exactly backwards — it’s really variation in male hormones that affects behavior,” said Sandeep Robert Datta, a neurobiologist at Harvard Medical School and a co-author of the study. . “It is a hypothesis that we are going to test.”

For decades, a large sex gap persisted in scientific research using laboratory animals, studies that pave the way for medical breakthroughs. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) tried to close the gap in 2016 by requiring any lab that received agency grants to consider biological sex in their research. With few exceptions, the researchers had to use males and females in vertebrate studies and analyze the data by sex.

But Aditi Bhargava, who studies sex differences and the biology of stress at the University of California, San Francisco, said the impacts of policy change have been slow. Although she has increased the proportion of studies that include both males and females, she has decreased the number of studies that analyze data by sex, except in pharmacology.

“It is in the best interest of the public that sex-specific results be published,” said Janine Clayton, director of the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health.

By: AZEEN GHORAYSHI