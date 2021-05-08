Al Ain (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates University has strengthened its academic relations with a new research collaboration with the University of Indonesia, through a joint research entitled “Problems in Extreme Graphic Theory and Graphic Labeling”. The project activities are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the Emirates University said: Scientific research is one of the main pillars that the United Arab Emirates University supports through international cooperation with the most prestigious international universities, and this comes within the university’s strategy to support research outputs and contribute to building research cadres that help It contributes to transferring knowledge and building a sustainable knowledge economy. He affirmed the university’s commitment to focus on extending and strengthening bridges of positive and constructive cooperation in the interest of the nation and the human being.