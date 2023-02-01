“Research and innovation are essential for health and well-being, but also for a strong economy. So much so that today we talk about the economy of well-being. So it is important for the country not only to do basic and clinical research, but also to supply chain to create health”. This was stated by Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the ‘Inventing for Life Health Summit’, this year dedicated to the theme ‘Investing for Life: health matters’, organized by MSD Italia today in Rome at the Ara Pacis Auditorium.