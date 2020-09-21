The parliament examines from Monday September 21 the multi-year programming law on research. Researchers are particularly worried about the growing advance of their profession.

From Monday September 21, the National Assembly examines the multi-year programming law (LPPR) on research, the objective of which is to allow France to catch up with other industrialized countries in this area. Between 2000 and 2018, France went from 5th to 8th place for the number of scientific publications. Even before its examination, the text attracts criticism.

The scientific community suspects the government of favoring applied research, that is to say that which leads in the short term to results, to the detriment of basic research, which would become the poor relation. Scientists have a recent example in mind: research on the coronavirus family, which includes Sars-coV-2. “Before the epidemic, we considered that the subject was not very interesting, that it had no application, explains Jean-Noël, researcher in theoretical physics. Then it became a hot topic, suddenly we absolutely had to understand the coronaviruses. But except that the research doesn’t take place during the epidemic, the results don’t come in a few months, it takes years and years. “

The Research bill is supposed to commit public finances until 2030. It plans to devote an additional 25 billion euros to research by then and intends to create 5,000 jobs in ten years. A measure that arouses the mistrust of certain researchers, who, like Hélène, a researcher at the CNRS, see the number of open positions decrease each year. “The last competition only recruited 250 people, it is very little. We lost in a few years almost a third of the positions, which will be replaced by precarious positions.”, alert the researcher.

This is the real sticking point of the law, through the status of junior professor. This contract envisaged by the law and which extends over several years worries those entering the field of research. “The solution proposed to enhance research is to offer us contracts on the Anglo-Saxon model., denounces Jules, normalien and associate of chemistry, where we give more or less funding and three to six years to a researcher to conduct his research.“

I am afraid that this will further lengthen the precarious period of young researchers. Insecurity is not compatible with good research.Jules, associate professor of chemistryto franceinfo

In a year, Jules will have to choose. Play it safe by opting for full-time education, enter private industry for a remunerative career, or pursue research in your true passion. The final content of the law will undoubtedly play a role in its decision.

