Victims of the childcare allowance affair could not receive sufficient legal assistance. This is the conclusion drawn by the Scientific Research and Documentation Center (WODC) of the Ministry of Justice and Security after an investigation. According to the knowledge institute, parents who wanted to lodge an objection against the Tax and Customs Administration often did not receive a subsidy for a lawyer, while there were possibilities for this in the legislation.

