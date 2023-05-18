“Through ‘J factor‘ we want to bring Italian high school students closer to science by explaining the importance of trust in innovation and research. We try to help create the researchers of the future. Today with Fattore J we can share the communication campaigns of these students and try to find the tools to make a contribution to these issues”. So Alessandra Baldini, medical director of Janssen Italia, on the occasion of the final event of ‘J Factor’, the project of the Fondazione Mondo Digitale and Janssen Italia, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson. Objective of the initiative: to raise awareness among high school girls and boys throughout Italy on the importance of correct scientific information and on the choice of responsible behavior for the well-being and health of all.

The meeting, organized in Milan, allowed for a discussion on the future of medicine, but it was also an opportunity to involve and reward several young people through the Fattore J contest: “Five hundred students from forty-two Italian schools worked on their concept of “Health for the future – concludes Baldini – Today we met the finalist projects from eight schools and awarded the winners. They showed their concepts developed differently and divided into four categories: videos, podcasts, graphics and short stories. We have seen awareness campaigns on some pathologies such as, for example, HIV infections and oncological issues, emphasizing the importance of innovation and research”.