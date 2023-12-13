Research | Attending an elite high school does not affect the income level

Based on research, attending an elite high school does not affect the student's learning result or income level

Elite high school completion has no significant effects on the student's learning results. The matter emerges from a joint study by the State Economic Research Center, Aalto University and Labore.

According to the study, those who study in upper secondary schools with a high entrance average do well in their studies, but this is largely explained by the fact that the best students are selected for these upper secondary schools. The students would probably perform just as well in another educational institution, states the research release.

According to the study, completing an elite high school does not affect the income level of those who studied there, at least not until the age of 31–35.

Elite high school based on research, visiting does not affect the student's learning result or income level, but it was found to affect the student's educational goals.

Based on the research, someone who studied at such a high school is more likely to apply to university and correspondingly less likely to study at a university of applied sciences than a student who completes his high school in another major.

The researchers estimate that the social environment of the elite high school can possibly explain the phenomenon.

“The results are consistent with the possible explanation we presented: Studying at an elite high school has no effects on an individual's skills or productivity, but it does have an effect on educational goals”, Aalto University doctoral researcher Lassi Tervonen says in the announcement.

In the study, an elite high school is defined as a high school with a general average in the top 10 percent.

In the years 1991–1999, the researchers looked at the studies and subsequent income development of those who started their high school. Possible specialization lines in upper secondary schools have not been included in the study.