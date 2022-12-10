Before a packed auditorium with the participation of hundreds of national researchers and certified professors as a desirable profile, that is, the academic elite of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, the rector Jesús Madueña Molina reestablished a pact that had been broken by the previous administration, and declared that all those professors who were recognized by the National System of Researchers would get full time.

This basification is added to the more than 200 full-time awards granted a few months ago to young doctors and researchers who have been waiting years for their promotion.

With this strategy, the UAS begins a recapitalization of its human resources that had experienced serious losses due to retirements that had not been accompanied by new teacher contracts.

At Casa Rosalina there are multiple academic, political, and administrative tasks pending, which will take years to complete, but the measure announced by the Rector is a great step forward that complements a new deal that became effective with the payment of premiums for retirement that took years to cover, restore the payment of scholarships to academic performance and reinforce the funds of the PROFAPI research promotion program. The good news is also news.

The government of Rubén Rocha should adopt a similar measure in the different universities under its control: the UAdeO, the UPES, the technological ones where there are also young people from the SNI waiting for their promotion.

The lopezobradorista blow

The legislative dawn to nullify as much as possible the electoral referee of the election in 2024 reflects a fear and despair of López Obrador for the democracy that allowed him to come to power. It is something unheard of. They ignored all regulatory and constitutional formality.

To please the President, Morena and his allies in the Chamber of Deputies, once the constitutional reform initiative was rejected, they discussed a new electoral legislation with all the waivers, violating article 72 subparagraph G of the Constitution for dealing with issues on the same day that they had been scrapped and could only be done next year. In addition, they voted blindly without either the pro-government or the opponents knowing what the Secretary of the Interior delivered, with which they put the Legislative Branch on its knees and blindfolded before the Executive.

In La rebellion de las masas, José Ortega y Gasset warned of the delicate nature of manipulating the mechanisms of electoral democracy: he said that “the health of democracies, whatever their type and degree, depends on a paltry technical detail: the procedure electoral. Everything else is secondary”. Precisely the Republic of Rome was replaced by the dictatorship of Julius Caesar due to his fraudulent elections. In Mexico, the rupture of the constitutional order in the elections can lead us to autocratic regimes.

Under the pretext of saving public resources and establishing direct democracy, the President insists that we eat his poisoned apple, putting the electoral referee at his mercy. If they get their way, they would determine the members of the elections council and the court, they would manage the electoral roll, they would determine the members of the polling stations, who counted the votes, they would give records to their palero parties. They want to make it very easy.

They fool nobody. Now what the 4T really means has already begun: reimplanting the PRI model of government characterized by blind obedience to the President of the Republic, the culture of the finger, the charged, underground corruption and using the elections only as an alibi to perpetuate in the power.

I still don’t understand why many former leftists and anti-PRI applaud this aberration.