Less consumption of animal biomaterial in laboratory tests: That is the goal of a team led by researchers from the Goethe University in Frankfurt. To do this, they are developing a new cell culture technique.

With new technology: Pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers are trying to find a substitute for the serum of unborn calves. Image: dpa

E.in a team led by researchers from Goethe University wants to develop a cell culture technology to reduce the consumption of animal biomaterials in laboratory experiments. With their idea, the scientists won a British innovation competition sponsored by Astra-Zeneca and Unilever. You will now receive start-up funding of 114,000 euros.

Pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers are trying to find a substitute for the serum of unborn calves and an enzyme cocktail made from rat liver. Both substances are used to find out if a newly developed product is toxic.

The researchers first want to develop nutrient solutions without animal components. Then they will try to replace rat enzymes by letting the substances under test break down in liver cells that have been grown in the laboratory. The process is to be tested with a compound that is contained in cigarette smoke and is converted into toxic substances in the liver.