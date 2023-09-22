“A light-activated potassium channel for neuronal inhibition.” The Aspen Institute Italia Award for collaboration and scientific research between Italy and the United States was awarded – in its eighth edition – to a study published in the journal Nature Methods, where the effectiveness of a new synthetic protein is successfully tested which, activated by blue light, it is able to relieve neuropathic pain. The study – we read in a note – is the result of the collaboration between the Biophysics of ion channels laboratory of the Department of Biosciences of the University of Milan led by Anna Moroni, who built the new protein, BLINK2 and the Neuromodulation of Cortical and Subcortical Circuits, led by Raffaella Tonini of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Genoa, who demonstrated its functionality on neuronal activity, in collaboration with Columbia University in New York, University of Arizona in Tucson and other scientific organizations .

The awards ceremony will be held on September 27th at 5pm at the Institute’s headquarters in Piazza Navona 114.

The delivery – concludes the note – will be preceded by an international panel on the future of biomedicine in which Giulio Tremonti, president of Aspen Institute Italia, will participate, among others; Alberto Quadrio Curzio, president emeritus, Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei; Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian drug agency Aifa; Henry M. Colecraft, John C. Dalton Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, and Professor of Pharmacology, Columbia University, New York; Anna Moroni, Professor of Plant Physiology, Department of Biosciences, University of Milan; Mary Adjepong, Winner of the 2022 Owsd Early Career Fellowship supported by Aspen Institute Italia; Nicoletta Luppi, President and General Manager, MSD Italia; Member of the General Council, Aspen Institute Italia.