One in four primary schools has to deal with the unwanted distribution of digital nude photos of students, according to research by the journalistic platform Pointer (KRO-NCRV) and DUO Education Research & Advice.











In 24 percent of the cases, students in groups 7 and 8 already come into contact (several times) with unwanted nude photos or videos, for example via WhatsApp, Instagram or TikTok, according to the completed questionnaire. “Photos were taken while taking a shower after gym class that were circulated later,” says a teacher from a primary school in Rotterdam. The number of incidents has also worsened over the past five years.

In secondary education, this form of online shaming more often. Nine out of ten care coordinators surveyed report that it is an issue at their school. “It is a social problem that should be included as standard in the curriculum. This should be arranged from The Hague,” says a care coordinator.

worrisome

Most care coordinators and teachers in groups 7 and 8 indicate that they experience incidents as worrying or very worrying. A total of 595 teachers completed the questionnaire, of which 410 teachers from groups 7 and 8 of primary school and 185 care coordinators from secondary education.

Although most teachers and care coordinators say that their school sometimes pays attention to it, for example through a guest lecture or theatrical performance, schools are now not legally obliged to include it in the curriculum. The government wants to change that.

In order to be able to help students properly, teachers and care coordinators indicate a particular need for suitable teaching materials and more knowledge. “It is really important that attention is paid to this,” responds outgoing minister Arie Slob (Primary and Secondary Education and Media). “Everything must now focus on completing this and anchoring it legally in the next cabinet term, and as far as I am concerned as soon as possible.”

