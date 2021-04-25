Research A group of volunteers tested their ability to adapt to complete isolation by spending 40 days in a cave

An experiment of your kind in France has received a mixed reception.

Set the volunteers returned to the air on Saturday after an exceptional experiment after they had been in solitary confinement for 40 days.

It was an experiment in which a group of 15 volunteers tested people’s ability to adapt to complete isolation.

Group that is, 40 days in the Lombrives Cave in the Pyrenees in southern France. The giant complex has corridors of about 39 kilometers.

The temperature of the cave is flat at 12 degrees and the humidity at 95 percent. The cave lacks natural light.

The members of the test group ranged in age from 27 to 50 years. The group consisted of seven women and eight men.

There was no connection to the outside world during the isolation. Those in the test group had to give up their watches and phones, among other things.

The group generated electricity by pedaling the bike. The water was lifted 45 meters from a spring below ground level.

The group manager Christian Clotin according to the so-called “Deep Time” exam the purpose was to test human adaptability in a situation where reference frameworks for normal everyday time and place are missing.

According to the researchers, it was necessary to study people in a natural environment, such as a cave, rather than in an artificial secretory environment.

The study measured the brain activity of the participants before and after going to the cave.

British Guardian magazine according to participants, before going to the cave, they swallowed, among other things, a small thermometer that measured their body temperature and sent the data to a computer.

While in the cave, group members monitored their biological clock to determine when to sleep, wake up, and eat. Days were measured in sleep cycles.

The test is received a contradictory reception. On the other hand, it has been considered a groundbreaking time at a time when the coronavirus epidemic has forced people to avoid contact in ways never seen before.

On the other hand, the experiment has been criticized, for example, for lacking a control group, i.e. a control group for the actual test group.