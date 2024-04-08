More than 90 percent of higher professional education students find work within three months of graduating, according to research University of Maastricht published on Monday. Four out of five students have a job at higher professional education level or higher.

The starting salary for university graduates averaged approximately 3,242 euros per month in 2023. The researchers also asked HBO graduates to what extent their education matches the professional field. More than three-quarters of students are satisfied with this.

At the end of last year, Maastricht University surveyed 25,000 students who obtained a college diploma a year and a half earlier. Currently, 2.8 percent of them cannot find work. This means that the unemployment rate for 2023 is virtually the same as that for 2022. Art students in particular are having a hard time. Conversely, HBO graduates with a teacher training course or a study in healthcare find a job very easily.