Research: 2G makes little sense because of Omikron

The introduction of a 2G policy for corona tickets would have little effect at the moment. This is the conclusion of researchers after a study into multiple scenarios that was carried out on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the ANP reports.

According to the researchers, 2G policies could have worked better than current 3G policies when the Delta variant of the coronavirus was still dominant. Now that the Omikron variant is dominant, it would add little. With 2G, the possibility to do a corona test would be lost for people who have not been vaccinated or who have demonstrably recovered from a corona infection.

Health Minister Ernst Kuipers, who sent the report to the House of Representatives, writes in a statement: accompanying letter it is not clear whether the findings mean that the cabinet will abandon 2G. Its implementation is controversial. Kuipers forwards the report “so that you can take the results with you,” he writes. He previously said that the findings would be important in the deliberation of the House of Representatives.

The research was conducted between November 2021 and January 2022 by TU Delft, UMC Utrecht, Populytics, Erasmus University Rotterdam and Erasmus MC.