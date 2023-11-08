There are 13 researchers from the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia) who appear in the list of the best scientists in the world (World’s Top 2% Scientists), compiled by Stanford University, California. The result – explains a note – places theIrccs Molise is among the most established international scientific institutions because the list, updated every year, is drawn up using bibliometric data from ‘Scopus’ – the database of global scientific publications – using various indicators of the quality of the work of the various researchers to create a complex index (c-index). Organized into 22 sectors and 174 sub-categories, the ranking includes over 200 thousand scientists worldwide.

“This recognition – he comments Giovanni de Gaetano, president of Irccs Neuromed – not only places our Institute among the global excellences in the field of research, but also underlines the dedication with which our researchers face the challenges of modern medicine. The fact that we are internationally recognized, in such crucial areas of medicine, highlights the effectiveness of our lines of research and the relevance of our contributions to the collective body of scientific knowledge. To all our researchers, including those present in other international databases, my most sincere thanks for having brought the name of Irccs Neuromed high on the international scene.”

In detail, for Neurology and Neurosurgery there are, in alphabetical order: Alfredo Berardelli; Diego Centonze; Francesco Fornai; Ferdinando Nicoletti; Antonio Suppa. In the Cardiovascular System and Hematology area there are Giovanni de Gaetano; Maria Benedetta Donati; Giacomo Frati; Licia Iacoviello; Sebastiano Sciarretta. For immunology there is Silvano Sozzani. For Nutrition and Dietetics Marialaura Bonaccio and finally, for Oncology and Carcinogenesis, Giuseppe Minniti.

“The rankings of research institutions – he comments Luigi Frati, scientific director of Irccs Neuromed – are used in recent times to highlight the scientific quality of publications based on citations by others. It is truly pleasing that 13 researchers active at Neuromed appear in the top 2% list, some of them university researchers at Sapienza, Tor Vergata and Insubria: institutions to which we would like to thank them for believing in joint projects”.

“Neuromed – adds Frati – is truly honored for a recognition that concerns all its active sectors (neurosciences, cardiovascular, immunology, nutrition, oncology). And it is equally important that the recognition went to all the universities with which Neuromed collaborates, not only the Roman ones (which have dozens of their researchers in the top 2%), but also the University of Molise, with numerous researchers including the rector, Professor Brunese. Molise shows that it knows how to work as a team, also thanks to the impulse that the Region gives to research, as evidenced by the fact that President Roberti recently designated me as his representative for scientific research at the State-Regions Conference”.