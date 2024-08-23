The German linguist Joseph M. Piel (1903-1992) argued that Galicia is “the paradise of toponymy, due to the richness, abundance and variety” of place names, according to the professor of the University of Vigo Gonzalo Navaza, one of the greatest Spanish experts in the nomenclature of the landscape. Water, its abundance everywhere, is the main cause. It could be thought that other territories with a capricious and green topography, further north, punished or blessed by the humidity of the Atlantic, would have a quantity of toponyms and microtoponyms comparable to Galicia, but the eight specialists, philologists and geographers, who make up the Commission of Toponymy and the Seminar of Onomastics of the Royal Galician Academy (RAG) assure that they do not know anything equal. The ease of finding water brought with it the dispersion of the population, the possibility of “living independently,” says Navaza, and a feeling of possession of what was named on a land divided to exhaustion into smallholdings. Galicia is so peculiar in this that even the traditional measure of the field, the “ferrado,” has a different size in each place: the more fertile the land, the smaller it is.

According to the page Toponymy of Galicia According to the Xunta, the community represents only 6% of the territory of the entire State, but contains “about a third (38,500) of the population entities of Spain”. There are a total of 29,574 square kilometres spread over 313 municipalities, plus one of the most extensive coasts, full of folds, estuaries and islets. And, based on the calculation that there are “at least” 65 place names for each of these square kilometres (although there are areas with more than 100, 170 in the Cangas do Morrazo Town Hall, in the Vigo estuary), the Royal Academy, with the support of the Xunta de Galicia, has launched into the hunt for at least two million micro-toponyms. “A million and a half on land and another half million on the coast”, explains the philologist Vicente Feijoo, also a language academic and technical coordinator of Galician nominationthe computer tool that is multiplying among the cell phones and computers of the community’s inhabitants to register the greatest possible number of denominations, before they are lost in oblivion.

“It is a race against time,” warns and laments this philologist who has spent decades collecting, “without hurry,” names of singular stones in the landscape for his thesis. At the moment, he has about 12,000 registered, and in many cases the rock that gave its name to the geographical point no longer exists. The aging of the population and the abandonment of the countryside in an autonomous community that already has 1,900 deserted villages, more than 1,100 with one resident and almost 13,000 with less than 10 souls, are working against it, erasing that legacy. “There are names that only live in the memory of the elderly,” Navaza stresses, who suspects that in reality there are well over two million micro-toponyms and fears that the rescue campaign has already come too late for many of them. “I always say that there are more place names than inhabitants,” he recalls, in a community with just under 2.7 million people.

Poster for the next Toponimízate event at the Abadín Town Hall in Lugo.

The dissemination of the app created to register and georeference the place names that only local residents know, with their exact coordinates, their different ways of pronouncing them, their photos and the local stories that circulate about the origin of the toponym is done little by little, with a calendar of visits that advances a few municipalities each year. This itinerant program is called Toponymize yourself and was born even before the application, in 2017, to announce the ambitious project that involves rescuing two million place names. The season of Toponymize yourself It will resume after the holidays on August 30 in Abadín (Lugo), with a talk at the town hall, and will continue in September in Antas de Ulla (Lugo) and Salceda de Caselas (Pontevedra).

As soon as Feijoo, Navaza and other members of the Onomastics Seminar pass through a municipality, the map of the place begins to be dotted with pins and names of farms, mountains, paths, crossroads, rocks, fountains, streams, waterfalls or any other unique feature of the terrain. “People leave very excited, and volunteering is intergenerational,” they explain.

The grandparents are saying the names, the children are concerned about registering them, the grandchildren are using the application. At the same time, the talks are spread through social and cultural centres and through high school classrooms, and the teachers give the children the task of questioning their elders and returning on Monday with ten place names. Every time a private individual incorporates a micro-toponym, the team led by Vicente Feijoo starts checking. They search in written sources, because there are locations that already appear registered in documents from a thousand years ago, ecclesiastical and civil, and if there are doubts about their correct form, they consult with informants from the area. “One of the two technicians spends the whole morning making calls,” confesses the researcher. A few days later, an email informs the contributor of the new toponym of the result of that search. At the moment, with the app in operation since shortly before the pandemic, the RAG has collected 80,000 unknown place names, which add up to more than half a million added to those registered in previous plans for more than a decade.

Thus, microtoponyms appear that originally speak of the shapes of the water and the type of terrain; of the name of the first lord and master of the land; of the flowers, trees, crops or animals that abound there or abounded in very distant times. This happens, for example, with Oseira or Tanxugueiras, the toponym that reveals the existence of teixugos (badgers) and which made the Galician trio that in 2022 touched the doors of Eurovision known throughout Spain. Joseph M. Piel also calculated that at least 10% of Galician place names are “irredeemably obscure” in terms of their origin and meaning.

There are pre-Roman place names, about whose meaning, Navaza points out, “one can only construct hypotheses”; Latin names, of which it is easier to “know the meaning”; and names from later periods. Some are so later that they have practically just been born, but have already settled, to the point that there are neighborhoods and enclaves that adopted, as in other places in Spain, the names of Korea, Wichita, Katanga or Gurugú, at the times when these places gained historical relevance.

In a municipality in Ourense there was a curve famous for the number of traffic accidents and it gradually lost its old name in favour of the brothel that operated there. Now everyone knows that spot as the Curva da Tropicana. On the southern coast of Pontevedra, there is a rock in the sea with a hole that produces a whistling sound when the waves hit. That geographical point is called O Pita o Tren, so the toponym cannot come from far away: the first railway in Galicia was inaugurated in 1873.

Sign of Mouromorto, in the Coruña municipality of Teo, neighbouring Santiago.

“I have been working on toponymy for twenty-five years and I never cease to be surprised. I am particularly struck by micro-toponyms that are a phrase,” says Feijóo when asked about curious cases. “A Pedra que Fala or A Lama que Treme” (the stone that speaks, the mud that trembles) is repeated in many places,” he says. To the south of Vigo there is a place called Where the night smokeswhich could be understood, in the eyes of the 21st century, as “where the old woman smokes”, but here “vella” surely refers to a body of water, a waterfall and the steam or humid environment that it can generate.

In the Serra do Xurés (south of Ourense), a local told Navaza that a place on the mountain was called Onde Morreu Martiño (”where Martin died”). Intrigued by the origin, the academic asked him the reason. He assured him that it was because of a hunter who had been shot “before the war”. This was not the case. The professor discovered that Ubi Moruit Martinu already appeared in ancient documents from the Monastery of Celanova.

Feijoo says that, in his search of the territory for stones with their own names, he has already found “fifty-odd Penedos (rocks, boulders) of Santiago”. They are rocks that have the mark of a horseshoe or a cross carved on them, normally to mark the boundaries between territorial lords. But oral tradition repeats again and again that it is the mark left by the prodigious horse of the Apostle when it propelled itself to charge against the unfaithful. These types of legends, and in particular those about “mouros” (Moors) and “mouras”, proliferate in caves and hundreds of rock formations throughout Galicia.

Other rocks that emerge from the sea and are a danger to navigation are called “traitora” or “falsa”, but among the place names there are some transparent ones and many, many others that are not what they seem. In the community there is an Exipto and a Cairo; there is a Vilapene (which comes from the genitive of the personal name Pennius), a village called A Picha and several places known as Castrado. There is also a Nirvana, a Paraíso, a Vilamor, and a Cariño and a Carantoña of pre-Roman origin (with the root carwhich means stone). There are villages that were named Rabo de Gato, de Lobo, de Porco because of their shape. There is a Gruñido, a Mogollón. And also, a Gatomorto and a Mouromorto, a Cabrito Morto and, again, a Moura Morta. In Galicia there is even a Fístula and several Marabillas; a Salto do Ladrón and a Xogo (game) de Bóla.