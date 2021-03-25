Netflix became one of the services of streaming more popular, and with the confinement measures taken in the face of the pandemic, its use increased.

As you probably know, several cinemas have disappeared or are in danger of leaving due to the losses caused by their closure, so they are looking for a way to operate again to recover.

Strangely, the CEO of Netflix believes that studios could be making a mistake trying to rescue them, as audiences have changed the way they consume movies.

Invest in platforms like Netflix or save movie theaters?

Because several cinemas closed their doors, Netflix and other services of streaming they became the easiest option to enjoy movies and series during the pandemic.

The film industry asked the studios and even the government for support for its reopening; Nevertheless, Ted Sarandos, President of Netflix, declared that this option could be a mistake, as they should adapt to consumers instead of saving rooms.

‘You must follow the audience. If the audience is not going and they are watching from home, you have to adapt. Watching a movie at the cinema is going to get weirder. It is very difficult to try to imagine what their post-pandemic behavior will be like and how they will change. There is a huge financial infrastructure that is needed to maintain the screens which, at the end of the day, has to be supported by the fans and the viewers. ‘

Do you watch more movies on Netflix or at the cinema?

These statements are in no way intended to imply that cinemas should disappear or should be allowed to die, but they show users that the trend of watching movies at home is on the rise, while that of going out to see movies has decreased.

Rather than represent a mistake, rescuing movie theaters would involve investing many studio resources, and the president of Netflix thinks they should go to other platforms.

Do you think he is right?

