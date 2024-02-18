Doctors at Life Care Hospital in Abu Dhabi succeeded in saving the life of a young resident, who suffered a massive intracerebral hemorrhage as a result of the rare “Evans Syndrome.” They performed urgent surgery on him, which lasted eight hours, during which the medical team treated the massive intracerebral hemorrhage, which led to Stabilize the condition.

In detail, Naseer Ahmed, 23 years old, suddenly suffered from a severe headache, and doctors discovered severe bleeding inside the brain, which is an uncommon result of the rare “Evans Syndrome.” After he went to the hospital, he was placed under medical observation, and changes in his senses were monitored. The treating doctor decided to conduct a CT scan, which revealed massive bleeding inside the brain.

Consultant neurosurgeon at Life Care Hospital, Dr. Ratnakar Vupputuri, confirmed, “The patient’s condition was very serious, as the massive bleeding inside the brain, in addition to the impending brain herniation, requires immediate surgical intervention, to relieve pressure and repair the shift in the center of the brain.”

He added: “To understand the sudden case of brain hemorrhage, we needed to conduct more x-rays and medical follow-ups, which revealed a worryingly low number of platelets and red blood cells, as (Nusair) was diagnosed with (Evans Syndrome), which is an uncommon autoimmune disorder.” “The immune system attacks the body’s cells, including red and white blood cells, as well as platelets,” stressing that the surgery was high-risk, due to the low number of red blood cells and platelets, anemia, and the need for multiple blood transfusions of cells and platelets. packed before they can proceed with surgery.

For his part, the hospital's neurosurgeon, Dr. Ravi Vera, explained that intracerebral bleeding in Evans syndrome is a rare phenomenon, which necessitated taking immediate and urgent measures given to the patient before surgery, including intravenous immunoglobulin, steroids, and multiple blood transfusions. Pointing out that the operation was successful, no complications were recorded, and the pictures after the operation confirmed that the bleeding had stopped completely.

The medical team treating the case stressed the importance of long-term follow-up, as Evans syndrome is a complex condition that requires continuous follow-up, in addition to regular examinations, especially blood tests.