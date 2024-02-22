Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command teams, represented by the Search and Rescue Department and the Air Wing Department, rescued seven people of Asian nationality, who lost their way in Wadi Sheha in Ras Al Khaimah, after one of them was exposed to a state of stress and fatigue and then lost consciousness.

The head of the Search and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Saman, said that a report had been received by Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations, stating that there were seven people stranded in Wadi Sheha, and immediately a crew of members and vehicles of the Search and Rescue Department was moved to the report site, where they were searched for. And to determine their geographical location, they were found penetrating into a very rugged area in Wadi Sheha, which forced Ras Al Khaimah Police search and rescue men to walk on foot and reach their very rugged location, and one of them was transported using a “stretcher”, as a result of his fainting and loss of consciousness. The time during which the Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter was used, a suitable location was determined in the valley for the helicopter to land, and the injured person was transferred to one of the emirate’s hospitals to receive the necessary care, while the condition of the rest was good and stable, so some first aid was provided to them, and then they were transported to their assembly point. At their vehicles at the entrance to the valley.