The Search and Rescue Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police managed to rescue 3 tourists who lost their way while hiking in one of the heights of Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah.

The head of the Search and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major Abdullah Al Saman, stated that a report was received to the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room, stating that there were (3) tourists of different nationalities who had lost their way at the top of a mountain in the Wadi Naqab area, and immediately personnel and patrols were moved. And the equipment of the Search and Rescue Department towards the Al-Balagh site, and the very rugged valley area was surveyed by special equipment of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, to find them in a state of exhaustion, and all support, rescue and initial aid were provided to them, before they were transferred to a hospital to take the rest of the special medical examinations.

Major Abdullah Al-Saman called on all members of society, including citizens, residents, and tourists, to take caution when climbing heights and practicing mountain sports, to inform the competent authorities before entering rugged areas, and to adhere to the route in dangerous areas, especially at the highest peaks, and not to penetrate mountains and valleys in order to preserve safety. Safety of lives, wishing security and safety for all.