The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Fujairah Adventure Centre, Al Tawiyin Police, and Civil Defense, rescued 14 people from one family who were stuck in Wadi Al Dhahir in Fujairah, and who got lost on the road while returning.

The Fujairah Adventure Center confirmed that 14 people from one family were on a trip and got lost on their way back, and the National Search and Rescue Center was used to rescue them and ensure their safety.

The center called on all members of society who wish to camp and hike in mountainous areas to avoid frequenting valley areas, rugged areas on the tops of mountains and highlands, and other areas that may pose a danger to human life, due to their rugged terrain and difficulty of access.

The center indicated that it has set regulations and requirements that individuals, groups and tourism companies must follow, for the safety of everyone, stressing that all regulations serve one goal, which is to preserve people, and prevent them from losing their way back on mountain or land paths, or exposing them to various accidents.

The center stated that it had conducted an extensive study to organize the sport of climbing and off-road walking, which receives wide interest from amateurs and tourists. He called for organizing the work of adventure tourism companies, and setting controls and laws for them, in light of the high number of lost people or those in need of rescue. He also suggested training their workers on the standards and requirements of climbing in the emirate, and appointing a leader for every 10 people, with the aim of making the trip safe. It preserves the safety of individuals and prevents them from being exposed to danger.