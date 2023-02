How did you feel about the content of this article?

Turkey’s biggest groundless earthquake since 1939 caused more than 2,800 buildings to collapse | Photo: Anadolu Agency/Disclosure

More than 24 hours after the earthquake that caused more than 5,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria, rescue teams are struggling to find survivors. With the high number of affected areas, there has been a lack of emergency and medical professionals and the logistics of these regions have made it difficult for new contingents to arrive. In addition to these factors, the intense cold and rains added to the lack of electricity also hinder this work, which was not interrupted overnight.

Turkey reports that 13.5 million people were directly affected by the earthquake, in an area of ​​450 km from east to west and 300 from north to south, with 3,419 confirmed deaths. In Syria, impacts were recorded 100 km away from the quake’s epicenter and 1,600 deaths were recorded.

The evacuees are housed in makeshift facilities such as shopping malls and sports centers. The thousands of injured people overcrowded hospitals in both countries, with reports of care being provided in the corridors of these facilities.

“Now it’s a race against time. Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive decrease”, analyzed the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Several countries have already signaled aid to Syrian and Turkish rescue teams. South Korea will send 60 professionals and medical supplies, Pakistan 50 collaborators and India two rescue teams with sniffer dogs. Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon also waved to help affected nations.

Germany has been leading efforts within the European Union to send supplies such as power generators, tents, blankets and clean water. Russia, on the other hand, sent 300 professionals to Syria and offered aid to Turkey, accepted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The United States has not yet defined how it will support Syria, due to military conflicts with dictator Bashar al-Assad. But for Turkey, it has already been announced the sending of 100 professionals, including firefighters and civil engineers, in addition to sniffer dogs.