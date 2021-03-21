Rescuers are looking for a tourist from Taganrog who disappeared on Mount Elbrus, according to website Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kabardino-Balkaria on Sunday, March 21.

“There was a message from the head of the tourist group on Mount Elbrus that one of the group members, a native of Taganrog, born in 1983, does not get in touch. An approximate place of search for a tourist is the slope of Mount Elbrus, height 3500 m, ”it was reported.

Five rescuers of the Elbrus high-mountain PSO EMERCOM of Russia and one piece of equipment moved forward in search.

At 22:30 (Moscow time) searches were suspended before daylight, the western slope of the mountain was examined up to an altitude of 3.5 thousand m. The search did not give any results. The resumption of search and rescue operations is scheduled for Monday 07:00.

In December, a climber from Novosibirsk, together with a group on Elbrus, rescued a tourist who fainted on the slope. The climbers had an oxygen mask with them, with the help of which the girl was able to revive. The group then escorted her down to the camp at the foot of the mountain.

In September, on Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria, three tourists were found who had gone astray. They were lowered from a height of 2900 m to a safe place in the Azau glade.