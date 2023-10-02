Mushroom pickers were warned about the danger of getting lost in the forest at the State Budgetary Institution of the Moscow Region “Mosobolpozhspas”. The department published instructions and explained the procedure that can help in such a situation.

First of all, rescuers recommended looking around and remembering nearby landmarks: roads, clearings, rivers, power lines. This information will be useful in your search. Then you should immediately dial 112 and clearly answer the dispatcher’s questions. “Mosoblpozhspas” warned about the uselessness of “empty” calls, which do not help in the search and drain the phone’s battery.

If you are lost in the forest, you should not panic, lose your composure, or move around. “When rescuers begin their search, stay where you are. Chaotic movement will not help you find you faster. Give signals. This could be a scream, a knock on a tree with a stick, or a whistle,” experts noted.

