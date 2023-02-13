The team will not return to the Netherlands until Thursday. On Monday morning they left for the base team in the Turkish city of Adana, from where the aid workers fly to an unknown location to recover. ,, There are also a doctor and psychologist present for the necessary guidance. There will be a lot of talking to each other, experiences will be exchanged. That reflection period is important to discharge and return home. They will land at Eindhoven Air Base on Thursday.”

According to Van Vugt, the Usar team has learned from previous experiences in disaster areas that good aftercare is important. “The aftercare actually started before they left for Turkey. Our psychologist asked everyone how he or she stood. We also work with a so-called buddy system. You are always linked to someone else, the intention is to keep a close eye on each other, because you will have to deal with a considerable burden. Both physically and mentally. If things don’t go well, the doctor, nurse or psychologist can be called in,” says Van Vugt, who adds that the home front of the care providers also receives instructions about aftercare. ,,The home front learns to recognize signals if something could be going on, think of deviant behavior, for example. And three weeks after returning home, a psychologist contacts the team members again to ask how things are going.”