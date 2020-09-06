The Ministry of Emergency Conditions instructed what precautions ought to be taken earlier than happening to the cellar with a purpose to put together it for winter. RIA News…

Pure gasoline can accumulate in any cellar. And when it dries, poisonous carbon monoxide can accumulate in it.

Earlier than descending into the cellar, it should be completely ventilated. Happening to the cellar, you can’t instantly gentle the sunshine or matches, it’s life-threatening.

A protracted stick can be utilized to flow into air. She must “stir” the air like tea in a glass.

One other means: via the cellar hatch, decrease and lift an empty bucket on a rope. After that, go away the cellar to ventilate for an hour.

Solely after these occasions are you able to begin cleansing the room.

And specialists advise doing this collectively: one particular person ought to continuously be on the prime.