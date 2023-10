Israeli authorities inspect damage to a building hit by a rocket fired by Hamas through Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Zaka emergency service revealed this Monday (9) that at least 100 people – of the 900 who have lost their lives in Israeli territory so far – were found dead in the settlement of Beeri, which is located in the south of Israel, close to country’s border with the Gaza Strip.

The war between Israel and Hamas has already claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people on both sides of the border.

The emergency service informed the local Israeli press that the bodies were removed from the site and transported in refrigerated trucks.

The Hamas offensive, which surprised Israel this Saturday (7), included the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of terrorists, resulting in massacres of civilians and the kidnapping of more than 100 people, who are currently being held hostage .

Responding to the Hamas terrorist attack, Israel declared a state of war on the same day and launched a counteroffensive with air, naval and land bombardments on the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have also launched an intensive search for Islamic group terrorists still within their territory.

The death toll on the Israeli side now exceeds 900, while in the Gaza Strip, at least 687 lives have been lost. Faced with the critical situation, the Israeli Army appealed to the population to reserve food, water and medicine for at least three days, in addition to recommending the use of anti-missile shelters when necessary. (With EFE Agency)