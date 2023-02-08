Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Saved in Adiyaman: Three-year-old Mohammed survived the earthquake in Turkey. © Screenshot ZDF Mediathek

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey, rescuers between Adiyaman and Antakya repeatedly manage to free small children from the rubble. And not just her.

Munich – It’s a race against time: Specialist salvage teams and other rescuers have flown to south-east Turkey from Israel, Italy, Spain, Germany, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ukraine and Russia help.

Earthquake in Turkey: disaster between Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Antakya and Adana

After the devastating earthquake between Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Antakya and Adana, they want to save as many lives as possible under the collapsed houses.

In the early morning of Monday (February 6), an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7.8 shook southeast Turkey and northern Syria. A second earthquake on the same day reached magnitudes of up to 7.5. By Wednesday evening (February 8), both countries had at least 11,700 fatalities and 53,000 injuries, some of them seriously. Hundreds of thousands of people were made homeless within hours.

In the video: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – newborn baby rescued from rubble

However, in their courageous fight against the rubble and the cold, the rescuers always succeed in rescuing those who have been buried, especially small children. An example occurred in the major city of Adiyaman, which was at the epicenter of the earthquake.

Earthquake in Turkey: Little boys rescued from rubble in Adiyaman and Antakya

Specifically: 47 hours after the earthquake, a Turkish rescue team pulled a small Syrian boy out of the rubble. He is said to be three years old and his name is Muhammad. “Welcome back, my darling,” said the helpers after they had wrapped the boy in a blanket – and a man said: “Wave at the camera and say that you’re okay.” The rescuer also gave him a promise: ” Now we’re going to get your mother out.” According to ZDF’s “heute journal” shortly afterwards, his apparently seriously injured mother was also rescued between concrete and steel.

The mayor of the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul reported on another example from the city of Antakya, located in the extreme south of Turkey between the Mediterranean coast and the Syrian border.

“Muhammed, well done!”, In German, “Muhammed, well done,” wrote Ekrem Imamoğlu on a posting on Twitter. The video shows a boy lying under a concrete slab being given water by a helper from Istanbul while the rubble is cleared away. In Turkish you can hear: “You have to persevere!”

Editor’s note: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Here’s how you can help

He is also said to be a Syrian boy, and not the same one. ZDF also reported separately on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria in its “special”. Muhammed from Antakya is believed to be about the same age as his namesake from Adiyaman.

Antakya: Turkish soldiers rescue a baby who is said to be only 20 days old from the earthquake rubble. © IMAGO/Ibrahim Oner

Earthquake in Turkey. Soldiers retrieve baby from collapsed house in Antakya

In the course of Wednesday, various news agencies also reported that a 20-day-old baby was also recovered by Turkish soldiers in Antakya. The search for the child’s mother was still ongoing. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people in the region are freezing in the open air because they have lost their belongings. (pm)