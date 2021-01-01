Rescuers put out a fire in a forest floor near the village of Verkhniy Yurt in Sochi. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in the Krasnodar Territory on Friday, January 1.

It is noted that the fire covered about 500 square meters. m. forest floor, there is no threat to the settlement. The fire was extinguished at 5:00 Moscow time.

36 people were involved in extinguishing the fire, including 28 people from the EMERCOM of Russia, as well as 11 pieces of equipment, including seven pieces of equipment from the Ministry of Emergencies, writes “RIA News“.

Earlier on January 1, it was reported that a forest litter caught fire in the area of ​​Mount Piket, which separates the Central and Khostinsky districts of Sochi.

According to preliminary information, the fire could be caused by a firecracker. Eyewitnesses report unusually bright fireworks in the area of ​​the fire.