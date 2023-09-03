As a result of an accident in Solnechnogorsk near Moscow, the driver was squeezed into the truck. Rescuers were able to free him. informs Department for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Fire Safety of Moscow.

According to the press service, a cargo van crashed into a truck at a traffic light on the M-10 highway. From the impact, the interior of the truck was severely crumpled, but the 26-year-old driver survived. Rescuers were able to free the victim and handed him over to the doctors for examination.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred after a mass accident on the Moscow Ring Road.