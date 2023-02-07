Russian rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as part of their assistance, went to Kahramanmarash, the Turkish province that suffered the most as a result of the earthquake. This was reported by Izvestia correspondent Ivan Litomin on Tuesday, February 7.

Specialists will work 24 hours a day, changing each other in shifts, the journalist reports.

Two planes with more than 100 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation landed at Adana airport earlier in the day. As specified, an airmobile hospital was delivered to the emergency zone, on the basis of which more than 40 Russian specialists will be involved in providing assistance to the victims.

According to the latest data, as a result of an earthquake in southeastern Turkey, the death toll was 2921. The number of victims is estimated at 15,834 people.

And also two aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are preparing to fly to Syria from the Moscow airport to help in the aftermath of a strong earthquake.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border.

Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. Syrian provinces also suffered as a result of this natural disaster. The victims of the tragedy were 656 people, more than 1.4 thousand people were injured.

On the same day, earthquakes occurred in Iraq and Lebanon. The tremors were also felt by residents of Abkhazia, Georgia and Armenia. According to eyewitnesses, chandeliers swayed and furniture shook in multi-storey buildings.

On the evening of February 6, the planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off for earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, specified: Russian rescuers were sent on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was reported that employees of the Centrospas airmobile detachment and the Leader center would fly to the zones of devastating earthquakes on four planes.