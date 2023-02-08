Russian rescuers working in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash, which was hit by an earthquake, went to the city of Hatay to inspect a house where a Russian family may be under the rubble. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, February 8.

They clarified that the rescuers received information that a family from the Russian Federation, including children, was under the rubble in Khatai.

“In coordination with the Turkish side, a group of Russian rescuers was sent there. They will arrive at the scene in the near future,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Rescuers will conduct a survey of the building and begin searching for possible victims.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov instructed to send an additional group of rescuers to Turkey. The earthquake in Turkey killed 7,108 people and injured 40,910 citizens.

Also on Wednesday morning, a new earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. The outbreak was located in the Göksun area. The depth was 9 km. No new damage has been reported.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.

On the eve of rescuers EMERCOM of Russia set up a camp in Turkey, where they will assist in the aftermath of the earthquake.

As Igor Akmaev, deputy head of the search and rescue service of the Centrospas detachment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said, there are still chances to find survivors under the buildings destroyed in Turkey after the earthquake.

Earthquakes also affected neighboring Syria. The victims of the tragedy there were 1250 people. More than 2 thousand people suffered. The Ministry of Health of the Republic clarified that the data is not final.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the leaders of Turkey and Syria in connection with the numerous victims.