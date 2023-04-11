Rescuers went to the Ust-Kamchatsky region to provide assistance to the population in the conditions of the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano, on April 11, the press service of the government of the Kamchatka Territory reports.

It is noted that 7,000 disposable masks will be delivered to the district. In addition, rescuers will help those who were on the road at the time of the beginning of the ash fall.

“We also decided today to close the road from the turn to the village of Esso towards Klyuchi and Ust-Kamchatsk. We understand that today someone could stay on the road, at the turn. In order to solve this situation, a group of rescuers will help people, they will turn cars either towards Esso or towards Milkovo, ”the message quotes the words of Roman Vasilevsky, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Kamchatka Territory.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, specialists of the regional rescue department and the regional search and rescue team advanced to Klyuchi. Currently, there are hotlines for local residents, through which they can get the necessary information.

Vasilevskiy added that the region currently has enough food, essential goods and masks to protect the respiratory system.

Emission of ash from the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka began on the night of April 11. The volcano was assigned the highest “red” aviation hazard code. The calculated height of the ash cloud was 15–20 km. It was noted that 47 km southwest of the Shiveluch volcano is the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky region.

The press service of the territorial department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that the ashfall after the eruption led to a power outage in the village of Maiskoye and a power outage in the village of Kozyrevsk.

The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far East Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the ash cloud formed as a result of the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano spread 500 km to the northwest.

The frames presented by the Kamchatka branch of the federal research center “Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences” show that roads, buildings and cars in the eruption area were covered with a thick layer of ash. The director of the regional branch of the FRC EGS RAS Danila Chebrov urged to refrain from traveling along the Klyuchi-Ust-Kamchatsk highway in the next 24 hours due to the large amount of ash in the air, and also warned of the risk of washing the route with mudflow.