Rescuers heard acoustic feedback while searching for the missing Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean, about this informs TV channel CNN with reference to a government document on the progress of search work.

It is noted that the sounds were similar to knocking. It is not specified when it was possible to fix them, and how long they lasted.

The document notes that acoustic feedback will help direct equipment on the surface to the underwater vehicle, and also gives hope that the crew is alive.

Earlier it became known that the founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, in an interview in 2020, pointed out the lack of a bathyscaphe, which had previously disappeared in the Atlantic. According to him, the underwater vehicle showed signs of “cyclic fatigue”.

On June 20, OceanGate Expeditions confirmed that its bathyscaphe with five tourists disappeared during a dive to the Titanic that sank in the Atlantic. US Coast Guard spokesman Jamie Frederick said there was 40 hours of oxygen left inside the missing submersible.