Rescuers have previously identified the whereabouts of people under an avalanche that descended at a ski resort in the suburbs of Norilsk. About this on January 9 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24“Said the head of the Norilsk Department for Civil Defense and Emergencies, Evgeny Panferov.

“The estimated whereabouts of the people have been roughly determined,” he said.

At this point, the work of all-terrain vehicles on a wide chassis was suspended.

Panferov added that strong winds, snowstorms and reduced visibility in the area of ​​the search operation.

On the night of January 9 (in the evening of January 8, Moscow time), an avalanche descended on the mountain ski resort “Otdelnaya Mountain” near Norilsk, covering five houses. Initially, four were reported missing, including two children.

After the start of the search, which involved more than 200 rescuers, about 300 volunteers, 18 pieces of equipment, information was received about the rescue of four people. However, the data were subsequently corrected. It is known about two adults who independently got out from under the snow and about a rescued 15-year-old teenager. They are all hospitalized. The exact number of victims is being investigated.

On the fact of the incident, the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory began an inspection.