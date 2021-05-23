A cable car crash in Italy killed eight people. This was announced on May 23 by a representative of the mine rescue and speleological service of the northern region of Piedmont.

It is noted that at the moment all the work on site is almost completed. Emergency services have begun the process of identifying victims.

“There were 10 people in the cockpit, I confirm that 8 of them died. Two children in serious condition were taken to a hospital in Turin, “- leads “RIA News” the words of the lifeguard.

The incident took place earlier in the day. The cable car connects the village of Stresa on the shores of Lake Lago Maggiore and Mount Monterone with a height of almost 1.5 thousand meters. 100 meters before the summit, at the maximum height, the line collapsed. Earlier it was reported that there were 11 tourists in the trailer, nine of them died.

The cable car website says it returned to work a month ago after coronavirus-related restrictions.