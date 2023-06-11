The body of the second fisherman, who disappeared near Cape Subbotin in the Nikolaevsky region, was found by rescuers during aerial reconnaissance by Mi-8 on Saturday, June 10. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory.

“The ground group handed over the body to the police and sent it to Nikolaevsk-on-Amur. The search for the third fisherman continues,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

It is noted that a total of 1,300 sq. km of territory and 66 km of coastline. From the EMERCOM of Russia, seven people and two pieces of equipment were involved in the search.

Earlier, on June 7, it became known that three fishermen disappeared in the Khabarovsk Territory, one was found dead. They left the village of Chnyrrakh on a boat in the direction of the village of Oremif. A ship was found on the banks of the Amur River near Cape Subbotin, after which the rescuers began to search for the fishermen.

Later, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Aviation Rescue Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was attracted to search for the fishermen. A group of rescuers with the necessary equipment was taken to the search area by helicopter due to the inaccessibility of the terrain. The helicopter crew searched for people from the air, and rescuers conducted ground reconnaissance along the coast where the fishermen had disappeared.