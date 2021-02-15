Rescuers removed the body of the second deceased from under the collapsed boiler house in the village of Bisert, Sverdlovsk region, reports TASS, referring to the regional headquarters of the UK.

The press service of the department specified that a forensic examination will be carried out, the identities of both victims are being established.

Incident occurred on the territory of a former plant in the Bisert city district. The roof of the non-functioning boiler house collapsed.

According to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, the victims were natives of one of the former Soviet republics, they were registered in Yekaterinburg.

The law enforcement agencies also said that the incident happened during the theft of metal structures.