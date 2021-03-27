Rescuers found the body of the founder of the group “Sounds of Mu” Alexander Lipnitsky, who drowned in the Moscow River near Moscow. On Saturday, March 27, reports Telegram-channel 112.

The day before, it was reported that the search for Lipnitsky’s body had been suspended until Saturday. Divers took part in the search and examined the bottom of the river. Also, the deceased 68-year-old musician was searched for on the banks of the Moskva River.

The tragedy took place on Thursday, March 25, near the village of Nikolina Gora near Moscow. On that day, the musician decided to go skiing on the frozen Moscow River.

He took with him a dog – a golden retriever. Lipnitsky drove by car to the parking lot of one of the beaches, from where he walked along the ice with his dog. After a while, local residents noticed a drowning man on the ice of the river. It is assumed that the rocker accidentally ended up in the water, since he did not notice that the ice on that section of the river had already melted.

Lipnitsky was born in 1952. He graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University and since 1975 has been published in the Soviet press as a specialist in jazz. In 1980 he met Boris Grebenshchikov and other members of the Aquarium group, later he began touring with them.

Lipnitsky also communicated and supported the musicians of the Leningrad rock groups Zoo and Kino. In 1983, together with Peter Mamonov and Alexei Bortnichuk, he founded the “Sounds of Mu” band, in which he played as a bass player.