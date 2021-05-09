Rescuers found the charred remains of a Mi-2 helicopter that disappeared on May 8 in Kamchatka. About this agency TASS reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The helicopter crashed in a forest area near the village of Chapaevka. There is no information about the fate of the passenger and the crew yet.

On the evening of May 8, the operational duty shift of the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Kamchatka Territory received information that the MI-2 helicopter, which was making a commercial flight, did not go out for a scheduled communication session at the indicated time. According to preliminary data, there were two people on board and 200 kilograms of cargo.

Three helicopters were involved in the search operation. More than 280 square kilometers of land were surveyed.