A spokesman for the Jakarta law enforcement agency Umar Shahab said that rescuers found fragments of bodies on board an Indonesian Boeing 737 that crashed on Saturday in the Java Sea. TASS.

“Presumably, the remains of the bodies were taken to the shore and have already been sent to the morgue, where they will be compared with DNA taken earlier from relatives,” he said.

It is also noted that “some wreckage was found that may belong to the liner.”

10 ships of the Republic’s Navy, as well as about 40 divers will be sent to the area of ​​the liner crash.

The head of the Indonesian Ministry of Transport Budi Karia Sumadi previously confirmed that the Boeing 737-524 fell into the water near Jakarta. This happened about four minutes after the flight from Jakarta airport to Pontianak. According to the airline, there were 62 people on board.