Rescuers find Russians injured on Pakistan’s Mount Gasherbrum

In Pakistan, rescuers found two Russian climbers injured on Mount Gasherbrum IV (Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan territory), the Izvestia newspaper reported. Telegram-channel.

It is specified that both Russians are in satisfactory condition, but one requires support to move. They are descending to a plateau where a helicopter can land. Due to bad weather conditions, the journey will take several hours.

Earlier, another Russian climber, Sergei Nilov, went missing on Mount Gasherbrum. On Saturday, August 17, an avalanche occurred in the icefall where he was working. Contact with him was lost.