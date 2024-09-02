EMERCOM: Rescuers Find Body of 18th Person Killed in Mi-8 Crash in Kamchatka

The body of the 18th person killed in the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Kamchatka has been found by rescuers, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported in Telegram-channel.

“The search for four people and the black box continues,” the publication specifies.

The Mi-8, which was carrying out a tourist trip, disappeared from radar on the morning of August 31. The crew was supposed to contact at about 07:15 Moscow time, but this did not happen. There were 3 crew members and 19 passengers on board.

Earlier it became known that the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka could have been caused by a piloting error in foggy conditions. Before that it was reported that the Mi-8 crashed into a hill before the crash. The wreckage of the vehicle was found near the mountain range of the Vachkazhets volcano.